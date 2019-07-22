Singer Marie Osmond is changing up her look and we like it! During her recent girls trip, she took a photo of herself with two fans at Mt. Rushmore and instead of donning her usual drop-dead gorgeous brunette locks, she flaunted a new hair style and color. And guess what? She’s blonde!

“This photo was taken on my girls trip this week to #MtRushmore. We were looking at all the cute cabins where we were staying that one of our friend’s dad owns. They were all occupied, and one sweet lady said you can come see ours, my husband is sleeping but could you take a photo with him anyway?” Marie explained via Instagram about why she was hilariously seen taking a selfie with someone sleeping. “He’ll be sad he missed seeing you. Now, I’ve taken a lot of photos with people throughout my life but this … oh, it’s definitely the most unique!!!”

After Marie’s post went live on Sunday, July 21, her friends and fans commented on her new look. “Blondes have more fun!” Bravo host Andy Cohen said, and one of Marie’s followers commented, “Love the hair ❤️.”

In the caption, Marie also took the chance to write a few inspirational words about getting up in the morning. “I do several things when I first wake up. First, I get up!” she said. “It would be so easy to stay in bed and sleep a bit longer, but I have found the day just goes better when I just GET UP.”

“The next thing I do is set my intentions for the day,” she continued. “I read scriptures, make a few notes about what I need to do and then take a moment to ponder what I have read. It’s my simple devotional, and although it doesn’t require a great deal of time, it sets a tone of peace for the rest of my day.”

We love you, your new look and your inspirational words, Marie!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!