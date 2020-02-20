It was just a week ago that Marie Osmond turned heads with her new hairstyle, but while Sharon Osbourne soon followed after with her own look, the singer says that she wasn’t behind that big change.

“I don’t think so. I think, Sharon has been talking about it. But I’ve been wearing wigs forever. So I think we’re just both at that same point,” the “Paper Roses” singer, 60, exclusively tells Closer Weekly. On February 16, the businesswoman flipped from her famous red locks to a beautiful icy blonde color. However, it should come as no surprise that some fans were assuming Marie inspired the former America’s Got Talent judge’s look, especially since the entertainer has been switching it up a lot lately, but still sticking with some grays.

“Like my mother, I had that little bit of gray, and she colored it and hated it and I’m like you know, I’m not going there yet [coloring all the time]. I just don’t want to go there yet,” the performer explains, before she brings up her hairstylist Cody Renegar. “He’ll color my hair and we’ll wear it for a while and … ”

Instagram/JackMartinColorist

“All of her fans are trying to figure out … [which is her real hair]” Cody chimes in, as people have been trying to decide if Marie has been rocking wigs or not.

“Yeah, they’re trying to figure out which one is my real hair. But I’m loving it,” Marie says, as Cody adds, “Sometimes we’ll wear the real hair, sometimes it’s not. But nobody knows, but we’re not giving that secret out.” Until then we should all expect more changes in the pipeline from the TV personality.

Instagram

“Wait till you see my strawberry blonde [wig]!” Donny Osmond‘s sister told Closer exclusively. “It’s like a strawberry red. It’s like this red color, this strawberry blondish red. And it’s different styles of blonde too, which is so fun.”

One thing is for sure: we are always ready for whatever Marie has in store!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!