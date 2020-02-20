OMG! Marie Osmond and hairstylist Cody Renegar have some big plans for her gorgeous mane, and her blonde wig from February 11 isn’t even the most dramatic look! The iconic singer and her sidekick stylist are teasing some styles that fans can look forward to on The Talk exclusively to Closer Weekly.

“Wait till you see my strawberry blonde [wig]!” the 60-year-old beauty gushes on February 19. “It’s like a strawberry red. It’s like this red color, this strawberry blondish red. And it’s different styles of blonde too, which is so fun.”

The Donny & Marie star’s celebrity hairstylist — who has been perfecting Marie’s flawless hairstyles on the hit CBS talk show since early 2020 — echoes the singer’s sentiments as he gushes over her recent blonde hairdo. “The blonde broke the internet,” Cody marvels. “But you know what, stay tuned because you haven’t seen anything yet!”

As they chat about the “Paper Roses” singer’s everchanging style, Marie credits Cody with allowing her to change her style without cutting or dying her signature brunette locks. “I’ve always done work with my hair, but the thing that I’m loving in this stage and I’m loving Cody, is that he’s all about doing the fun styles and trends without spending hours in the beauty salon,” she explains. “I let him spend the hours and I put it on.”

Although Cody has worked with an extensive list of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett and more, he says Marie’s trust and charisma have allowed him to take her look to the next level. “Her natural adventurous spirit is giving me freedom and now she’s just got to let me do what I want,” he sweetly insists.

“Especially since I’m looking at one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, nothing goes wrong,” Cody continues. “I can like her blonde, red … she has this look that just pulls off anything. And it’s not even that, her energy and spirit come through no matter what I do.”

Despite being given free rein over her hairdos, the Talk stylist says he’s trying to “take Marie’s style” and combine it with what he thinks would look best but without “losing the Marie.” Aww!

Ron Jaffe/CBS

As fans of the Dancing With the Stars alum know, Marie has always loved changing up her style with various wigs and haircuts. Although the Love is Key author’s blonde wig couldn’t have been any more of a hit, she previously dished the only way she’d ever permanently dye her hair that light.

“If my hair gets really, really gray and I can’t dye it black anymore, I’ll go blonde!” Marie hilariously shared with Closer in October 2019.

We can’t wait to see all the gorgeous hairstyles Marie and Cody have in store!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!