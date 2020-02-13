Marie Osmond Jokes She Has ‘No Fun’ as Hairstylist and BFF Cody Turns Her Back to Brunette

She may love switching up her look, but Marie Osmond can’t help but return to her luscious, brunette locks! Just a day after the Donny & Marie star unveiled a gorgeous, blonde wig during the February 12 episode of The Talk, Marie revealed she already went back to her signature ‘do!

“We have no fun,” the 60-old-beauty jokingly captioned a video as she stepped out with her natural hair. In the clip captured by her beloved hairstylist Cody Renegar, Marie can be seen walking out the front door holding up a peace sign and dancing while humming a tune. “How could you not love this lady?” Cody said into the camera as the “Paper Roses” songstress hung her arm around his shoulder. “The lovely Marie … off to the stage. Alright, see you there!” he continued.

Instagram/MarieOsmond

The Dancing with the Stars alum couldn’t but joke about having “no fun” after she donned a super cute, blonde bob wig earlier this week on The Talk. On February 11, Marie shared a series of gorgeous selfies showing off her radiant look.

“I think blondes DO have more fun!!” the legendary performer captioned the collage of selfies with her handsome hairdresser. “This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!!!! What should we call him? What should his hashtag be??” she continued, proposing the hashtags “Cutie Cody,” “Cody’s the man,” Cody coyote” and “crazy Cody.” LOL!

As Marie returned to her classic hairdo for Thursday’s episode of The Talk, fans expressed their admiration for the singer’s contagious spirit. “Fun to see you happy and silly!” one user wrote. Another added, “You are just simply gorgeous, Marie.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “When I get to 60, I hope I will look good as you!”

Ever since Marie began switching up her look on The Talk, viewers can’t get enough of her ever-changing style. While exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly in October 2019, the Key is Love author dished whether or not she’d actually permanently dye her hair blonde.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“If my hair gets really, really gray and I can’t dye it black anymore, I’ll go blonde!” she adorably quipped, noting her super fun hair trend first began as an effort to avoid paparazzi while spending time out with her brood of eight children.

“My kids really like it and initially, I did it, just so we can have our private time,” she explained. Because I’m not going to be rude if someone comes up for an autograph, but I notice that they now don’t — well, now that I posted it, they know that I’m blonde — so I have a red-headed one now, it’s really good.”

Blonde or brunette, Marie is beautiful!