Wow! Sharon Osbourne proved any hairstyle can look good on her as she unveiled her new look via Instagram on Monday, February 17. The beloved The Talk cohost revealed she officially traded in her signature red locks for a gorgeous, icy blonde ‘do as celebrity colorist Jack Martin shared a pic of the before and after.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Jack wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of the 67-year-old beauty. In the second pic, Sharon looks more gorgeous than ever as she has her new, icy blonde bob on full display.

Instagram/jackmartincolorist

“Sharon has 100 percent white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” the famous hairstylist shared in the caption of his post. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago, but every time she attempts, it ends up with a disaster.”

Jack noted the Osbournes alum “was very tired of coloring her hair once a week” and “was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs,” he continued. “I didn’t promise Sharon anything, but I told her I will try my best.”

According to the salon owner — who recently also worked on fellow Hollywood star Jane Fonda — Sharon’s transformation took “a total of 8 hours from start to finish” in order to achieve her platinum blonde look. “So she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore,” he added. “I had a great time spending my day off with this gorgeous.”

Perhaps the beloved TV personality was inspired by her fellow the Talk cohost Marie Osmond, who has been changing up her ‘do ever since she joined the panel of hosts in September 2019. Most recently, the “Paper Roses” songstress wore a beautiful blonde wig during the February 11 episode of the hit CBS talk show.

“I think blondes DO have more fun! 😂,” the 60-year-old teased on Instagram ahead of the show’s airing. Marie then gave praise to the man behind her hairstyle, hairstyle Cody Renegar. “This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!” she sweetly continued. “What should we call him? What should his hashtag be?? #CutieCody #CodysTheMan #CodyCoyote #CrazyCody 😂.”

We can’t wait to see Sharon’s new ‘do on The Talk!