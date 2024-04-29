In 2010, The Talk debuted on CBS with an interesting panel of celebrity hosts, but a lot has changed with the show over the years. A huge announcement was made in April 2024 about the fate of the series.

Is ‘The Talk’ Ending?

The Talk is officially coming to an end. The network announced that the talk show will air its 15th and final season in the fall of 2024. The series is expected to wrap its final episode in December 2024 with current hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement in April 2024. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

Over the years, other hosts of the program have included Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond and Elaine Welteroth.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” the statement continued. “We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

Sonja Flemming /CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

An exact reason for ending the talk show was not immediately provided. However, sources told Closer in March 2024 that “behind the scenes, tension on The Talk is at an all-time high.”

‘The Talk’ Hosts Spoke Out About the Show’s Cancellation

Once the official announcement was made, the hosts of The Talk took to social media to react to the show’s cancellation.

“Fun times! Let’s have a great season!” Jerry wrote in a comment on the show’s official Instagram account, while Amanda wrote, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!”