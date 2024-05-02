Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Reunites 30 Years After Film's Release

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson gave Mrs. Doubtfire fans something to smile about when they reunited on Wednesday, May 1. It’s been 30 years since the film was released, and we’re still not over how much each of the stars looks exactly the same.

“The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. @marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings – even 30 years after filming Mrs Doubtfire,” a post on Lisa’s Instagram read. “And @andrewlawrence and @joeylawrence are just part of the extended family. I had a great time doing the @officialbrotherlylovepod and can’t wait to share it with you.”

Mara, 36, reposted the photos with Lisa, 45, Matthew, 44, and his brothers, Andrew and Joey Lawrence.

Courtesy of Mara Wilson/Instagram

“So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings!” she captioned the post. “It’s always a joy to see @lisa.jakub and @matthewlawrence, and always so much fun to be on @officialbrotherlylovepod.”

Fans of the 1993 comedy were buzzing after seeing the three actors who portrayed the Hillard kids back together again.

“The nostalgia is so strong in this pic. I can honestly say every single one of you were part of my childhood and growing up,” one person wrote. “Love all of you – each of you are attached to so many memories growing up.”

“Such an amazing film you guys made,” another shared. “And with a realistic end which made it all the more real and relatable. Good to see yous all together again.”

Mrs. Doubtfire also starred Robin Williams in the titular role, along with Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan and Harvey Fierstein. Williams died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63. Prior to his death, the comedian was in talks for a Mrs. Doubtfire sequel.

“It’s an interesting thing. Back then, there was an attitude that sequels were looked down upon by the artists,” director Chris Columbus told Business Insider in November 2023. “So Robin was against doing a sequel immediately after.”

“He and I didn’t talk about a sequel until the year he passed away,” he added. “We had a script that was written and it was the last time I saw Robin. I went to his house and we sat down and talked about it and the script was really strong. Robin’s only comment was, ‘Boss, do I have to be in the suit as much this time?’ It was physically demanding. For Robin, I think it was like running a marathon every day he was in the Doubtfire costume. He was older, obviously.”

After Williams’ death, Chris made it clear that a Mrs. Doubtfire sequel would not be happening.

“So, we talked about it, and I think he was hoping in the rewrite we would cut back on the Doubtfire character,” he said. “But then Robin passed away so there will never be a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).