Robin Williams’ Kids Are Carrying on Their Late Father’s Legacy — Get to Know His Brood

Robin Williams touched a lot of people’s hearts through his acting, but his most dedicated fans were always his children — Zelda, Zachary and Cody Williams— who adored every single thing he did.

In fact, Zachary loved his dad so much that he named his first child, McLaurin Clement Williams, after the actor, who died by suicide in August 2014. Zachary, a.k.a Zak, chose McLaurin because that’s Robin’s middle name. “He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already,” Zelda gushed on Instagram shortly after her nephew was born. “Big shoutout to Mickey on being the fastest swimmer, and huge congrats to @heyoliviajune and my big bro @zakpym on creating this little joy (and poop) factory!”

Now that Zak is a father, he’s been teaching his son all about the actor by letting him watch Robin’s films, including his fan-favorite Aladdin. “His mom [Olivia June] and I have certainly considered how we want to introduce my son’s grandfather, my dad, into his life,” he previously told People. “Certainly through his movies and the cartoons that he participated in is a great way.”

As baby McLaurin gets older, he’ll learn all about the amazing things his dad has done. But sadly, when Robin’s death anniversary comes around, his family finds it hard to cope. That’s why Zelda said she won’t be paying tribute to him on the sixth anniversary of when he died.

“As always, I will not be here,” she shared on Instagram in August 2020. “It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss.”

Although Zelda said her dad’s death is “too much” for her to bear, she still loves him more than ever.

Scroll below to meet Robin’s three kids.