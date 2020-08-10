For Zelda Williams, the pain surrounding Robin William‘s death is still “too much” to mourn. The daughter of the beloved comedian, who died by suicide at age 63 in 2014, explained why she won’t pay tribute to her late dad on the sixth anniversary of his passing on August 11.

“Tomorrow is dad’s death anniversary. As always, I will not be here,” Zelda, 31, penned in a lengthy post on social media on Monday, August 10. “It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss.”

While the House of D actress noted she’s “constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him,” she finds herself feeling overwhelmed. “Some days, it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person— where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed,” she explained.

“But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other’s memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton,” Zelda emotionally continued. “Tomorrow, it is simply too much.”

In a series of follow-up posts, the Girl In The Box actress shared a handful of crisis hotlines listed by country. Zelda encouraged those to “use any of the following resources” if “you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to [Robin] somehow.”

“Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert,” the mourning daughter concluded. “Reach out, seek help, keep fighting.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Although Zelda is holding off from commemorating her dad’s heartbreaking anniversary, she did recognize his most recent birthday on July 21. At the time, the brunette beauty revealed how she celebrated the former Mrs. Doubtfire star’s special day.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (and that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” Zelda tweeted. “Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family during this time.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).