Pierce Brosnan will never forget Robin Williams. The legendary actor paid tribute to his friend and the late Hollywood star in honor of Robin’s 69th birthday.

“Miss ya, Robin,” Pierce, 67, wrote alongside a black and white throwback photo of Good Will Hunting star on Tuesday, July 21. “On what would have been your 69th birthday.”

It’s been nearly six years since Robin died by suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014, but Pierce continues to honor his memory. In May 2019, the Die Another Day actor — who starred alongside Robin in the 1993 hit comedy Mrs. Doubtfire — opened up about why he’s still grieving the Oscar winner’s death.

“His humanity was so far reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful,” Piece sweetly shared with Esquire magazine at the time. “Oh, Robin, still … his passing still hurts deeply. I miss him.”

The Mamma Mia! star also recalled the moment he first crossed paths with the iconic comedian. “[Producers] said, ‘Do you want to meet Robin Williams?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I went into the makeup trailer and Robin was there,” he reminisced. “He was sitting at the end of the trailer in his Hawaiian shirt and his big hairy arms, and his hairy legs coming out of his cargo pants. But he had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Even though the two had just met, Pierce say Robin couldn’t have given him more of warm welcome. While imitating the Mrs. Doubtfire voice, he revealed, “[Robin] said, ‘Pierce. Oh, Pierce. Oh, you’re so handsome. Oh, look at ya, Pierce. Oh, give us a kiss. Come here, give us a hug.'”

Looking back, Pierce couldn’t feel more grateful to have worked alongside Robin, as well as the rest of the cast, in Mrs. Doubtfire. “[Robin] was brilliant. [Sally Field] was gorgeous. She and I got on like gas on fire,” he gushed. “It was so delightfully enchanting.”

In November 2018, Pierce reunited with former Mrs. Doubtfire stars Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub and Matthew Lawrence to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. Although Robin was unable to be there, the Tomorrow Never Dies actor made sure he wasn’t forgotten.

“Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many,” Pierce penned via Instagram. “Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories . Can ya guess the movie?”