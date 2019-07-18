It will soon be five years since the tragic death of Robin Williams, and his son Zachary is taking this time to open up about his father, and the ups and downs of having a famous dad.

“Being Robin Williams’ son was wonderful in so many ways [but] having to share him with the world was hard at times,” Zachary told Good Morning Britain. “When he was having challenges and going through certain things it was heartbreaking because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humor with the world.”

“While he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed. I admire him and loved him. Having to share him was hard,” Zachary continued. “For the most part he was very good at putting his personal struggles aside and soldiering on. When it did show through it was sad to see someone who was suffering so.”

Zachary, 36, is the oldest of the comedian’s three children. He was also a father to daughter Zelda, 29, and Cody, 27. Robin’s eldest also revealed that he tried to help his father when he realized he was having a tough time.

“As a family member and child you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be a really intense personal pain. There were times when it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or best support,” he explained during the interview. ”Amongst those people close to him, we all love him so and found it difficult. He wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle. We noticed that over a period of time.”

“Sharing the grieving process with the world was hard. At times it was hard to differentiate what involved private grieving, and experiencing that loss, versus public grieving and experiencing that type of community interaction and communicating. I wasn’t prepared,” Zachary said. “It was challenging. But I’m very grateful for the outpouring of love and support that continued … Here we are almost five years later. I feel the massive impact and difference he made.”

Zachary went on to have his own son earlier this year on May 22. His name? McLaurin Clement Williams, in honor of his wonderful father. The little one will now have his late grandpa’s middle name McLaurin as his first.

The Good Will Hunting actor passed away in 2014. He was 63.