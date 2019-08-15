Ever since comedy legend Robin Williams took his own life on August 11, 2014, life hasn’t been the same for anyone who knew him — whether it be from movies or real life. Of course his three kids — son Zak, 36, daughter Zelda, 30, and son Cody, 27, miss him every day. During a recent live Q&A at 18percent.org online, Zak revealed the best life lesson that he’s ever learned from his late father.

“That being unconditionally loving and kind and considerate is one of the secrets to living a full life,” he said of the biggest takeaway for him from the beloved actor. “That and finding connection and common ground, oh, also, finding gratitude in the day-to-day life is a simple, wonderful way to feel good.”

By being an advocate for mental health awareness, Zak hopes to help other people who have struggled with depression. “Well I decided to become an advocate because I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression personally. Found myself self-medicating and generally unhappy, so when it came to speaking about my and my family struggles personally it just sort of clicked,” he admitted.

Today, Zak is raising a newborn baby, son McLaurin Clement Williams, with fiancée Olivia June and he tries to keep his dad’s memory alive by being the best father that he can be for his son. “In terms of honoring him personally I have an 11-week-old son so at this point it mainly involves being a present father,” he said.

In fact, Zak has already ensured McLaurin will have a bond with Robin because he named his firstborn after him. “Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey, aka Dr. Baby! He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already,” Robins only daughter, Zelda, wrote via Instagram shortly after she met her nephew.

When little McLaurin gets older, you can make sure he’ll know all about his grandfather’s best movies — likely because Zak will show them to him. “Good Morning Vietnam, The Fisher King, Aladdin,” Zak said while naming the movies he loves most starring his dad. That’s only if you had to choose three, of course.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.