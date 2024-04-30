Sara Haines is not afraid to share what’s on her mind on The View. The cohost explained how her mindset on certain topics has changed since she joined the show as a cohost.

While joining the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, on the “Behind the Table” podcast on Monday, April 29, Sara, 46, was asked how her “personal philosophies” have shifted over the years.

“I would say that I’m sure they have changed, but the biggest thing they’ve done for me is I’ve found where my voice and my view are because of the amount of working through stories and headlines, and it’s probably always the way I’ve approached the topic,” she said.

“I’m always digging one step deeper and playing devil’s advocate,” Sara added.

Sara went on to explain how she is always interested in what the audience thinks about certain polarizing topics on the show.

“I also joke that this show has made me super conservative and super liberal at the same time,” the broadcaster said. “And I was like, I don’t know which way my gumby arms are pulling me but I can’t; it’s a lot.”

Brian, 47, praised Sara for always being willing to hear both sides of each argument before forming an opinion on certain matters.

ABC/Lou Rocco

“One of the things that I like that you bring to the show really more than any other hosts I’ve worked with is you are open at the start of the conversation,” he said. “You don’t come in as dug-in to any particular ideology. Whoopi [Goldberg] is the one I ever know which way she is going to go on something. But I feel like you are willing to be moved on something from the beginning of the conversation.”

Brian went on to call Sara an “audience surrogate,” to which she responded, “I think to truly learn there’s gotta be a humility involved.”

“You have to come to conversations admitting that you may not know and you may not be right,” she explained. “I’ve been proven wrong in life multiple times; it’s what’s shifted me to where I am today. And I’m probably going to be proven wrong and right again on things, and sometimes there is not wrong and right and you just have to find where you are in between and I find that exercise kind of the journey of enlightenment and knowledge in life.”