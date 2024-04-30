Ryan Seacrest's Ex-GF Aubrey Starts 'New Beginning' After Split

Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky is moving on from their relationship in a big way. The model showed off her new home in an Instagram Story on Monday, April 29, after their split.

“Move-in aesthetic … Functioning on stools,” she captioned a photo of her cozy living area. In another snap, Aubrey, 26, sat in front of her laptop with her dog by her side. She wore a white sweatshirt and slippers while sipping on a cup of coffee.

In another Instagram post on her account, Aubrey shared that April has been a “month of new beginnings.” It was announced on April 24 that Aubrey and Ryan, 49, had broken up after three years of dating.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told People. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

Following their shocking breakup, Aubrey broke her silence on Instagram on April 25. The Sippin on Somethin’ CEO shared a video in a bikini while drinking a glass of wine. “S/O to my haters, this one’s for you, happy #winewednesday,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile over on Ryan’s Instagram account, he has largely been posting about American Idol after revealing the top 8 contestants on the show.

Fans were truly stunned by the TV hosts’ breakup from the fashionista, as the pair seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” an insider told Closer earlier this month.

“Time will tell, but Ryan is turning 50 at the end of the year – he better hurry up,” the source added at the time.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

But clearly, things took a turn for Ryan and Aubrey. He has never been married and does not have any children. However, he has made it known that walking down the aisle and starting a family of his own is one of his goals.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” he said during an August 2022 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head.”