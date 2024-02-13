Christmas 2023

Savannah always dreamed of experiencing motherhood, but she waited a number of years before starting her family with the communications consultant. Before the Princesses Save the World author and Mike tied the knot in 2014, they dated for five years.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated [since 2009] — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” Savannah explained to People in April 2019.

Fortunately, the doting mom and Mike welcomed their eldest daughter, Vale, later that year in 2014. “When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet,” the Georgetown University alum gushed.

Savannah and the former Democratic political adviser completed their family when their son, Charles, arrived two years later in 2016. Although the Emmy Award winner was in her 40s at the time she gave birth to both her children, she insisted that having her little ones later in life had its advantages.

“I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritize and I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen,” she explained to the outlet.