Today host Savannah Guthrie leaves fans falling in love with her each morning on the hit series with her infectious personality. In her personal life, the broadcaster married her second husband, Mike Feldman, in 2014. Keep scrolling to find out if they are still together.

How Did Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman Meet?

Savannah met Mike in 2008 at his 40th birthday party. She attended the event with their mutual friend. At the time, the legal analyst was married to her first husband, Mark Orchard. The former couple walked down the aisle in 2005 and were officially divorced in 2009. Savannah pursued a relationship with Mike, a former political advisor, after her divorce.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Australia-born NBC star revealed one of the things that attracted her to the communications consultant when they first started their relationship.

“Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, ‘Wow, here’s a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things,” Savannah said in an October 2021 edition of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “My dad fixed our cars, which were old and broke down every other week, and I loved that Mike could do that, too. When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive.”

In May 2013, Mike popped the question to Savannah after nearly five years of dating while they were on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The former White House correspondent recalled the story of their engagement during an April 2019 segment on Today.

“It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me,” she revealed. “We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we’re either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go.”

Mike was ecstatic that he found the woman of his dreams. “It’s not bad being the luckiest guy in the world,” he said while calling into Today after the proposal. The pair exchanged vows in March 2014 in front of their closest friends and family members in Tucson, Arizona.

Are Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman Still Together?

Savannah and Mike’s marriage is still going strong. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in March 2022. To commemorate their big day, the journalist shared some photos from their wedding along with sweet PDA pictures with her beau on Instagram.

Do They Have Any Children Together?

At their 2014 wedding, Mike and Savannah announced they were expecting their first child together. She was four months pregnant at the time of the ceremony. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Vale Guthrie Feldman, in August 2014.

In June 2016, the New York Times bestselling author shared on air with her Today cohosts that she was expecting her second child with Mike. Their son, Charles Max Feldman, was born in December 2016. Getting to experience parenthood was a huge blessing for the duo after undergoing two rounds of IVF before conceiving their youngest child.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” the loving mom of two told People in April 2019. “When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet.”