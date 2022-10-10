Today star Savannah Guthrie has sported some extremely stylish looks on the program since joining the panel of hosts in 2011. Outside of the show, the mom of two is all about spending time with her little ones with trips to the water park or lounging out by the pool. Her swimsuit photos are a total ray of sunshine!

Savannah shares two children, Vale and Charles, with her husband, Mike Feldman. The couple, who wed in 2014, share rare glimpses of their trips with cute vacation snaps and poolside pictures. In July 2022, the entire family posed together in adorable matching bathing suits. The mom of two was beaming in the photo shared on her Instagram account in the blue and white patterned one-piece.

The legal analyst made sure to soak up every moment of the summer with her family in 2022. She enjoyed a day at the water park with her kiddos later that August. Savannah rocked a leopard print swim top and black bottoms while posing for photos with Vale and Charles. The broadcaster wore fashionable sunglasses and a black baseball cap for the fun outing.

In September 2022, Savannah waved goodbye to summer with an adorable set of photos from a barbecue with her loved ones. The family went swimming, ate s’mores and looked like they had so much fun before starting their fall routines. While her Instagram account is full of adventures with her little ones and her glamorous red carpet looks, the former White House correspondent has been very candid with fans about body acceptance.

“A lot of us have that mental dialogue where we look in the mirror and we’re like, ‘Ugh.’ And that’s just not healthy,” Savannah said in an April 2019 issue of Health. “I really think about it with my daughter, because I just don’t want to pass that on to her. It holds us back from joy. We should be happy and proud of our bodies, and proud to be 47 years old and still kickin’! That’s great!”

The TV personality also opened up about some activities she likes to do to stay active in between her busy work schedule.

“I’m not one of those people who loves to exercise,” she admitted. “Jenna Bush Hager is my neighbor and good friend, and our kids are practically the same age. So, a lot of times we’ll do a playdate, and she and I will take cardio-dance classes together, and that’s fun because then it feels like you had fun with your friend, and you exercised. That’s a good combo platter. Especially if we can follow it up with cocktails.”

