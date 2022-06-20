Today host Hoda Kotb enjoys her days off at the beach! The television host has spoken on the hit NBC program before about her love for wearing bikinis and embracing her body. The mom of two documents her beach days and bikini moments on Instagram for all of her fans to see.

During an April 2022 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda and her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, spoke about their favorite types of bathing suits to wear.

“My mother, who is in her 80s, wears a bikini bathing suit,” the New York Times bestselling author said during the chat. “She taught me that confidence comes from inside. Ever since that, I, too, have worn a bikini.”

While Jenna prefers to rock one-piece swimsuits during beach days with her family, Hoda doubled down on her preference for two-pieces.

“Who cares if stuff’s going out? It doesn’t matter,” she continued. “You live once. How do you want to live? Scared?”

The You Are My Happy author owns a home in Long Island, New York, right by the beach. Since becoming a mom to daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine via adoption with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, Hoda has spent a number of beach days with her little ones.

In a June 2019 Instagram video, the Emmy winner wore matching swimsuits with Haley. The mother-daughter duo took a stroll along the beach as they filled up a bucket of water and played in the sand. In the caption, she thanked her mom, Sameha Kotb, for gifting them with the adorable matching bathing suits.

The Oklahoma native has also showed off her figure in a number of photos with her mom and sister, Hala, during tropical vacations in the past. Hoda previously shared some insight into her workout routine during a January 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I actually, for the first time, got a trainer,” she explained during the episode. “And he said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to get down on the floor and get up 100 times. I want to be able to lift up 35 pounds and throw 35 pounds in the air.’”

At the time, Hoda was planning her wedding to Joel but has not given up on love since calling off their engagement in January 2022. In May 2022, an insider told Closer that the pair are on “good terms, but they are trying to move on.”

