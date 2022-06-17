The hosts of NBC’s Today never fail to brighten up the days for viewers all across the U.S. In their free time, it’s no surprise that many of the program’s stars like Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager enjoy spending time at the beach with their families. The television personalities have documented their fun in the sun with fabulous swimsuit photos on social media.

During an April 2022 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda expressed her love for two-piece bathing suits. She also shared the words of wisdom that her mother, Sameha Kotb, told her about swimwear.

“My mother, who is in her 80s, wears a bikini bathing suit,” the I Really Needed This Today author said during the episode. “She taught me that confidence comes from inside. Ever since that, I, too, have worn a bikini.”

Jenna, on the other hand, revealed that she enjoys wearing one-piece bathing suits more than bikinis.

“Some of us have a stomach that hasn’t seen the light of day since I was 18, OK? If that burns, how does that make my body feel? Not so good,” the blonde beauty explained.

Going to the beach is one activity that Hoda, Jenna and their Today costars Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer always make time for. It’s a family affair for each of the hardworking moms and their little ones. In fact, most of them live in or near beach towns.

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, enjoy spending their time on Long Island with their kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal. The Hagers have vacationed on the serene beaches of Maine and snapped the cutest family photos during their stay. Savannah and Dylan both live in New York City, just a short ride away from the Hamptons. Hoda owns a waterfront Long Island pad where she spends time with her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

The Emmy winner announced her split from her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, in January 2022. An insider told Closer in May 2022 that the former couple is on “good terms, but they are trying to move on.” While Hoda continues her search for love, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that same month that she planned on “treasuring” every moment of summer as a single woman.

Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite Today stars in swimsuits.