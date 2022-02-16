‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Went Through a Major Fashion Evolution: See Her Best Style Moments Then and Now

The hosts of NBC’s Today are always showing off some incredible fashion looks during each episode of the program. Hoda Kotb’s style has been a favorite amongst viewers, who have followed her transformation on NBC since 1998.

Hoda, who previously anchored Dateline, became a popular face on the network when she landed the cohosting role on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda in 2008. Her friendship with the Name That Tune alum blossomed on television and continued behind the scenes. The dynamic duo never failed to make the audience laugh or smile with hilarious commentary and themed episodes like ‘80s day.

In a December 2017 visit to the O Magazine fashion closet, Hoda further discussed her love for ‘80s fashion. “I rock the scrunchie,” she said before pointing to the one she used to tie up her hair. Scrunchies have since come back into style, proving that the Oklahoma native definitely knows a thing or two about being trendy. Though, she did admit that there is one very important person who helps pick out her outfits: Her mother, Sameha Kotb.

“Yeah, if I’m wearing a good outfit, she picked it,” she told People in January 2020. “If I’m wearing one of the other ones, somebody else — I bought it myself.”

At the time of the interview, Hoda was planning on having her mother help pick out her wedding dress. The New York Times bestselling author was previously engaged to financier Joel Schiffman. The pair ended their relationship after eight years together in January 2022. They share daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom they welcomed via adoption.

A month before announcing her split from Joel, Hoda debuted a new hair color on Today. She told guest cohost Sheinelle Jones about the “happy accident” that occurred when she was doing a keratin treatment on her hair. The television personality noticed that her hair was turning “fire engine orange” a few hours after applying the treatment. Hoda woke up extra early the next morning with Today’s hairstylist to dye her hair darker.

“She just started putting stuff on it, and it’s dark brown now, so, that’s the way it is,” the mom of two told viewers about her hair transformation. “There you go.”

Keep scrolling to see Hoda’s style transformation from her early days on Today to now.