Today host Hoda Kotb is always gushing about her family. The NBC star and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, are proud parents to their daughters Hope Catherine and Haley Joy. When she’s not leading daytime television with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda is spending time with her adorable kids and radiating happiness.

Hoda and Joel got engaged in 2019. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed back their wedding several times. Their wedding date may still be uncertain, but there is one thing that is undeniable: Their family always comes first.

“It’s all about family for Hoda,” an insider told Closer Weekly in May 2021. “[Hoda] says she already feels married. This is just a party to celebrate their love.”

The source went on to add that when the wedding does happen, Hope and Haley “will be involved.”

It’s clear that the girls are Hoda’s pride and joy. Both girls were welcomed via adoption. Hoda opened up about the adoption process and how her life changed once she adopted Haley in 2017.

“You’re standing in a room waiting, and somebody walks in holding your daughter. I was exploding in tears,” she told People. “I thought they were going to take her away and say, ‘No, we have a hysterical freak here, get that baby back!'”

Hoda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and was unable to conceive after undergoing treatment. The New York Times best-selling author’s biggest dream was always to become a mother. Once she began the adoption process, she wasn’t sure how long it would take. Hoda quickly adapted to motherhood and taking care of Haley, declaring on the Today show, “She is the love of my life.”

In 2019, the Oklahoma native announced to the world that she adopted another baby girl named Hope. She revealed in October 2021 that she told both of her daughters they were adopted. Hoda announced that the couple filled out paperwork to adopt a third child in October 2020.

“I tell them they were adopted, and I’m not sure if they 100 percent know what that means,” Hoda said on the “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “I always say, ‘You didn’t come from Mommy’s tummy, you came from my heart.’ And they understand that.”

As we wait to see if her family will expand some more, check out the most heartwarming things Hoda has said about motherhood below.