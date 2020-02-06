A family affair! Hoda Kotb and her man Joel Schiffman will soon say “I do” to each other, but their wedding will have a pair of very special roles for the Today star’s daughters Haley and Hope.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying that sentence: Our kids being part of our wedding,” the 55-year-old told E! News during an interview. “Haley’s been asking me, ‘What is it? What’s going on?’ “She’s like, ‘Am I coming to the party?’ And I say, ‘Yes, you’re coming.’ They’re going to walk. Joel and I will be there, and the rest of it is just icing.” Aww!

In fact, her two little ones may not be the only kids in her life in the near future. “Joel and I have talked about expanding just because we feel like we feel like we have room and we have love and we have everything,” she said. “Do everything you can while you’re here. You get one ride.”

The happy pair announced their engagement on November 25, 2019, during an episode of the popular NBC morning news show.

“I think we’re going do it in the fall, and I think it’s gonna be super simple — no big deal,” the broadcast journalist said while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 29. “We’ll bring some friends, we’ll probably be on the beach somewhere.” Aside from Haley and Hope, Joel’s grown daughter Kyle, 25, is also expected to be there when her father officially ties the knot — and we know she will bond with her step-sisters.

“I love having them as officially now my two little step-sisters. It’s kind of cool,” Kyle exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly. As for her relationship with her father, it is as close to perfect as can be.

“He hasn’t really changed. He’s still just a great dad,” she explained. “He and I always have time to hang out and see each other. He’s great with the girls. I know he adores the ground that all three of us walk on and he’s just a great dad and it’s cool to see that my family of me and him kind of grew now.”

We just can’t wait to see more of this loving family!