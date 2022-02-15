Are 'Today' Host Hoda Kotb and Fiance Joel Schiffman Still Together? 

For seven years, Hoda Kotb shared details about her relationship with Joel Schiffman with viewers on Today. The pair adopted two children together during their romance, daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. On January 31, 2022, the television personality dropped a bombshell on air that the pair had shockingly split.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year … on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” she told viewers at the time.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The couple first met in 2013 at an event in New York City that Hoda was speaking at. They went public with their relationship after two years of dating in 2015. In 2016, the New York Times best-selling author and the financier moved in together. Their eldest daughter, Haley, arrived in February 2017. They welcomed their second daughter, Hope, in April 2019. That November, Joel popped the question.

“Joel got down on his knee and he looked up at me and we were both crying,” the television personality told People in November 2019. “He had tears coming down and he could barely get it out. He said, ‘Will you be my wife?’”

Their wedding was initially supposed to take place in November 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oklahoma native later told People in October 2020 that their plans for a destination wedding were off the table, and they instead hoped to plan something for the summer of 2021.

While the wedding date came and went, Hoda shared during a July 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she hoped to expand their family. The Daytime Emmy Award winner admitted that she was shocked to find the process to adopt a third child to be “slow” amid the pandemic. A source told Closer exclusively in January 2022 that the couple “tried adopting a third, but some are saying that two, let alone three young children, is something Joel struggled with.”

Despite their split, Hoda and Joel are dedicated to coparenting their two kids. The NBC star shared a sweet video on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day at home with the girls two weeks after announcing the split.

“They’re both at an age where they don’t feel the pressure to stay together just because they have young children and got engaged. They didn’t overcomplicate things, they told the girls that daddy was going to live in his own house,” the insider added. “Feelings change, life takes different paths, and they’re both OK with that. What they had was special and they look forward to raising their girls. There’s not a lot of drama behind this breakup.”