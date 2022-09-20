Inside Savannah Guthrie’s Weight Loss Journey: Everything She Has Said About Diet and Fitness

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie enjoys trying out new exercises to incorporate into her fitness routine. The mom of two has been very open about her workout regimen and diet in the past while speaking out about her health journey on the NBC program.

Savannah has been a member of the Today team since 2011. She gained millions of fans all over the world due to her coverage of major news events. Longtime viewers of the program were elated when the blonde beauty announced she was expecting her first child at age 42 with husband Michael Feldman in March 2014. Their daughter, Vale, was born in August 2014.

Two years after the arrival of her little girl, Savannah gave birth to her son, Charlie, at age 44. Savannah shared her bliss over becoming a parent later in life in an April 2019 interview with People.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she explained. “When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet.”

In between her two pregnancies, Savannah offered viewers advice on how to lose baby weight during a January 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

“Oh my gosh, don’t drink as much. That’s what I had to do!” she said. “Really, honestly, and actually I still have five pounds to lose, too, just to get [back] to what I weighed before.”

While Savannah is very into fitness, she has also been very candid about body acceptance.

“It’s a lifelong struggle for me. I’ve never once felt good about how I looked on the outside,” the former White House correspondent told Health in April 2019. “I think all of us women spend so much time not feeling like we measure up. And what a waste of energy. I’m not there yet, but that’s my goal.”

For Savannah, it was important that her daughter grew up with the mentality to embrace who she is and not feel pressure to look a certain way.

“I just don’t want to pass that on to her,” the broadcaster said. “It holds us back from joy. We should be happy and proud of our bodies.”

