Savannah Guthrie Is Always Swooning Over Her Husband Mike Feldman! See Her Cutest Marriage Quotes

There is so much love between Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman! The happy couple got married in 2014 after a whirlwind romance. Since their nuptials, they have continued to prove just how special their bond is. The newscaster’s thoughts on marriage are incredibly heartwarming.



Savannah met Mike in 2008 at his 40th birthday party. She attended the celebration with a mutual friend. At the time, she was married to her first husband, Mark Orchard. The legal analyst and the journalist were officially divorced in 2009 after four years of marriage.

After her first marriage came to an end, she found love again with Mike. The communications consultant popped the question to Savannah during a 2013 trip to Turks and Caicos. The engagement came as a surprise to the NBC personality, but she accepted the proposal without any hesitation.

“It didn’t dawn on me he was actually asking,” she told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on an episode of Today in May 2013. “He got on one knee and I still thought we were just talking.”

At their wedding in Tucson, Arizona, Savannah and Mike made a huge announcement in front of their closest friends and family members. The couple revealed that she was four months pregnant with their first child. Being a mom was the Today anchor’s biggest dream and she could not wait to welcome her daughter with the love of her life.

“It’s funny, ’cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress and then I found out,” she said during an episode of Today after tying the knot with the former political advisor. “So, I’ve been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out.”

She gave birth to their little girl, Vale Guthrie Feldman, in August 2014. Vale became a big sister when her little brother, Charles Max Feldman, arrived in December 2016. The Australia-born star revealed that she took inspiration from her upbringing when it came to parenting her own kids.

“I try to copy pretty much everything my mom did, even though at the time, I probably didn’t appreciate it,” Savannah said in a March 2017 interview with People. “Now I just love how no-nonsense she was. I’m like, ‘I’m [going to] be an ’80s mom, like no-nonsense Nancy Guthrie.’ That’s how I’m [going to] roll, too. She was right. She didn’t put up with anything.”

