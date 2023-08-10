Savannah Guthrie got to live out her wildest dreams when she took her daughter, Vale, to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles this week. Due to her trip to the West Coast, the newscaster missed two consecutive episodes of Today. Fans were excited to welcome her back to the talk show on Thursday, August 10.



It seemed like Savannah, 51, had a blast at the concert during her time off from the long-running series. The NBC personality posed for photos with attendee Mariska Hargitay at SoFi Stadium. The stars showed off their impressive collection of friendship bracelets on their arms during the show. Mariska, 59, also brought her daughter, Amaya, along for the special night out.

On both Tuesday, August 8, and Wednesday, August 9, Sheinelle Jones filled in for Savannah at the news desk on Today. Hoda Kotb was also absent from the broadcasts, taking the week off to celebrate her 59th birthday. Craig Melvin has been sitting in for Hoda while she’s out.

The mini getaway was an extraordinary bonding experience for both Savannah and Vale, who will be turning 9 on August 13. Savannah also shares her younger son, Charles, with her husband, Mike Feldman.

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

After her quick trip to California, it was back to work for Savannah. She wore a black blouse and white skirt for her return to Today on Thursday. The episode was full of surprises, including a sweet interview featuring Carson Daly’s son Jackson and rapper LL Cool J.

All of the Today hosts regularly open up about parenting and lessons they’ve learned as their kids have gotten older. Savannah previously revealed her modern approach to disciplining her children.

“I’ve never subscribed to that old-fashioned notion of ‘Wait until your father gets home,’” Savannah explained earlier this year. “You’re not parenting if your kid hasn’t called you mean — that’s how you know you’re doing it right. I don’t like hearing it, but you have to have boundaries, you have to have those limits and your kids won’t like them. So sometimes you have to let them think that you’re mean.”

Savannah also revealed that Vale has developed a passion for writing.

“Part of what we’re trying to reach them is how to self-soothe and how to entertain themselves,” the mom of two continued. “Sometimes I might say, ‘If you’re upset about something, why don’t you go and write it down in your journal? No one is going to read it but you.’ And I think [Vale] really likes that.”