Waving goodbye! Savannah Guthrie is moving on from her New York City home. The Today host listed the Tribeca pad for $7.1 million in January 2023 with plans to search for her dream townhouse for her family of four.

Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, first purchased the 3,735-square-foot residence in 2017 for a little more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo was the perfect place to raise their kids, Vale and Charles, both of whom they welcomed after their 2014 wedding.



​“I’ve never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in and you feel like you could be at a hotel,” the legal analyst reflected in an interview with the outlet about the charm of her former home. “This is a small, sweet building.”

The spacious property was the perfect place to host family gatherings and dinners with her pals. The massive kitchen island, elegant dining room and cozy living room were only just some of the features the place had to offer. The huge closets with ample shelving units were another added bonus for a fashionista like Savannah.

Putting the home on the market wasn’t the only big news Savannah had to share at the time. The mom of two revealed that the Guthrie-Feldman crew was looking to adopt a pet. “I think there may be a dog in our future,” she shared about her vision of living in a home with more space to have pets. Vale is an animal lover and Savannah would do anything to make her little girl’s dream of having a puppy come true.

The Tribeca apartment wasn’t the only property Savannah and Mike purchased after their nuptials. The pair still own a vacation home located in upstate New York. They often spend time in the house away from the city during the summer when the kids are off from school.

“We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York. It’s not a long drive, but with kids, two hours is an eternity,” Savannah joked in an October 2017 interview with People about her vacation home.

Savannah’s hosting duties on Today require her to live close to Manhattan’s Rockefeller Plaza where the show is filmed. After listing the city pad that was full of memories, she did not reveal exactly what part of the city she and Mike were looking to purchase a new place.

Scroll to see photos of Savannah and Mike’s former NYC home.