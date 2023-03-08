They’ve been sharing the screen together for years, but many have wondered if Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are friends outside of TV. In February 2023, the cohosts were both absent from Today due to personal matters. Scroll below for details on their friendship behind the scenes.

Are Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Friends?

Though Savannah and Hoda have both been part of the Today team for more than a decade, they didn’t become the first all-female coanchor duo until January 2018.

“Today it’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is the new coanchor of Today,” Savannah announced during the very first episode of the year. “Let’s give her a round of applause. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

Hoda was equally excited to join the legal analyst at the news desk on the iconic talk show.

“I’m pinching myself,” she revealed at the time. “I think we should send some medics to my mom. [She] has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show.”

In August 2022, rumors began swirling that the cohosts had an ongoing feud on the set of Today. Both Savannah and Hoda addressed rumblings about disagreements behind the scenes.

​​”We don’t [have a feud],” Savannah assured fans at BravoCon in October 2022 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s the silliest, but, you know, what can you do?”

Hoda was also quick to shut down rumors of tension between her and her longtime pal.

​​”You know, you get a kick out of it,” the Oklahoma native said. “I feel like sometimes some things just sell magazines, and you’re buying it! What are you thinking?”

Why Were Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Missing From ‘Today’?

On February 17, 2023, Hoda made her last appearance in person on Today before taking a hiatus from the program for more than two weeks. On February 28, Savannah disappeared from the show mid-broadcast after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery,” cohost Craig Melvin said during a March 1 episode. “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

Both Savannah and Hoda returned to the series on Monday, March 6. Hoda shared that she took time off from the show because her youngest daughter, Hope, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, was in the ICU. She has since returned home where she’s continued her recovery from undisclosed health issues.

​​”You know what I realized too, Savannah? It’s like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” Hoda, who is also a mom to daughter Haley, continued. “So, I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful for my family and I’m grateful for friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

It’s clear that Hoda and Savannah’s friendship has blossomed into a sisterhood. Even guest Jamie Lee Curtis pointed out how much their strong bond radiates both on and off screen.

“It’s the kindness of women supporting other women. It’s beautiful” the Halloween actress said during a virtual visit to the show on Wednesday, March 8, adding, “Both of you have had a hard thing this last week and I recognize that.”