Mom duty! Hoda Kotb stepped out with her daughter Haley Joy on Wednesday, March 1, amid her days-long absence from Today.

The host, 58, appeared to be in good spirits while she walked down the New York City sidewalk with the adorable 6-year-old, per photos from Daily Mail. The mother and daughter shared a few laughs as Hoda handed her eldest Goldfish snack crackers while the kiddo cruised on a scooter.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/ Instagram

The I Really Needed This Today author has been missing from Today since Friday, February 24. Fans began growing concerned after the anchor posted cryptic quotes to her Instagram feed over the weekend, including, “Choose hope,” and “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”

Craig Melvin, who has been filing in for Hoda at the news desk, addressed her absence from Today and Today With Hoda & Jenna, which she stars alongside Jenna Bush Hager, on Wednesday, March 1.

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK,” Craig, 43, assured. “She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

That same day, Jenna, 41, addressed her cohosts absence alongside Willie Geist on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“Willie is in for Hoda,” Jenna said during the program. “And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK. She’s just got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with. We adore her, we’re sending our love to her and she’s going to be back, right here, very, very soon.”

Luckily, Hoda looked in good spirits with Haley, whom she adopted in 2017. The Louisianna native is also a mother to daughter Hope Catherine, who was adopted in 2019. The journalist coparents her kids with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The pair announced their split in January 2022 after eight years together, but Hoda has said nothing but positive things about her former partner, who she calls a “great dad.”

“I don’t regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him. And it’s because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question,” Hoda told People after announcing their split. “I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That’s not something I love to admit, but it’s true.”