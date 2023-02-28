Today host Savannah Guthrie abruptly left the show mid-broadcast on Tuesday, February 28, when she disappeared shortly after 7:30 a.m. The anchor tested positive for COVID-19, although viewers were left wondering where Savannah went for nearly 90 minutes.

Fill-in host Sheinelle Jones told the audience about Savannah’s positive test at the end of the 8:00 a.m. hour after she began feeling ill. “By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” Sheinelle told viewers.

“It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery,” she added.

The Arizona native’s absence comes as her coanchor, Hoda Kotb, has been off NBC’s Today for more than a week without explanation. Hoda, 58, was not on the air on Monday, February 27, and was M.I.A. the following day when Savannah tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear if Hoda is also ill.

Her last live appearance was on either Today or the fourth hour of the show with cohost Jenna Bush Hager was on February 17.

Despite her absence from the show, Hoda has been posting inspirational messages via her Instagram account. On Monday, February 27, she shared a photo of a placard that read “Choose hope.” The day prior, she shared a quote that read, “Sometimes miracles are just people with good hearts.”

Hoda’s online presence without explaining her absence from Today had her followers worried. “Your vague posts are giving me major anxiety but caring vibes. I know we will know what’s going on with time. But gosh dang it woman – please let us know what’s going on!” one fan wrote, while another added, “OK. Seriously … what is going on with you? I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts … worried about you.”

Several other followers speculated Hoda might have adopted another child. “Maybe she’s adding to her family? She has mentioned it before,” one person comments. The longtime newswoman first became a mom in 2017 when she adopted daughter Haley Joy. Hoda expanded her family with the 2019 adoption of daughter Hope Catherine.