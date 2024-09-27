Today host Hoda Kotb is earning some big bucks as one of NBC’s leading news personalities! The longtime anchor went straight into the business after graduating from Virginia Tech in the late ‘80s. She has since amassed an incredible net worth and gained the love of fans from all over the world.

However, Hoda shocked the world when she announced plans to leave Today in early 2025. Though she will no longer be part of the talk show, she will still remain on NBC, she assured fans.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” the TV personality wrote in a letter to Today staffers in September 2024. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

What Is Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth?

Hoda has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She started raking it in with local news gigs in various markets around the U.S. before becoming an NBC News correspondent and a Dateline contributor in 1998.

Her Today career officially kicked off in 2007 when she started cohosting the morning show’s fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. Though Kathie Lee waved goodbye to the program in April 2019, Hoda remained on the series with new cohost Jenna Bush Hager. The broadcaster has also become a familiar face as one of the hosts of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker each year.

With all of her past NBC ventures, she is earning an estimated salary of $8 million. On top of her busy career on television, Hoda is a doting mom to two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she welcomed via adoption with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The former couple, who announced their split in January 2022, have worked hard to perfect their relationship as coparents.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” Hoda told People in August 2022 of their arrangement. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

In February 2023, Hoda was absent from Today for several episodes. Her cohosts addressed why she was missing from the program during a broadcast on March 1, 2023.

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery,” Craig Melvin said at the top of the episode. “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

How Else Does Hoda Kotb Make Money Aside From Her Work on ‘Today’?

Hoda has also earned a pretty penny from her writing career. Over the past few years, she has written a memoir, multiple non-fiction books and a children’s book called I’ve Loved You Since Forever which Kelly Clarkson adapted into a song!

She has had a lot to be thankful for since her career blossomed on Today, but most of all, she’s happy she got to fulfill her biggest dream of being a mom. After the arrival of her first child, Haley, in February 2017, Hoda couldn’t help but marvel over her incredible life.

“I can’t believe it happened to me, so I treasure every single second,” she gushed to People months after becoming a mom. “Not every minute, every second.”

But now that she is leaving Today, Hoda is looking forward to being around more for her girls. The family of three moved into a new home in the suburbs in 2024 after moving out of their NYC apartment.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she said on Today amid the announcement that she will be leaving the show. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”