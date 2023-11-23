Hope Catherine

Hoda thought her life was complete until her she welcomed her baby girl, Hope.

“I feel like I’ve lived 54 years, and I’ve loved every minute of it, but if there’s a window or a moment in my life that has mattered more than anything, it’s right now,” she said while on maternity leave after her daughter’s birth. “I know it’s sort of weird that I’m taking this much time, but I just feel like, you know, sometimes you don’t know how much of your kids’ lives you’re going to be able to see. You just don’t know.”

“So, every day, we do the same thing, and it’s so dumb. Like, we have morning bubbles outside, we go to the muffin store and get a muffin, we burp Hope — it’s the same day,” she added. “But it’s awesome, it’s the most awesome day ever.”

Though the pair split while Hope was still a toddler, they do everything to make sure the kids spend an equal amount of time with both of them.

“He sees the kids,” the New York Times bestselling author told Us Weekly in April 2022. “He takes them to school some, and he sees them on weekends. We’ve got a really nice, easy situation.”

In February 2023, Hoda took a break from Today when Hope landed in the ICU after facing health issues. She expressed gratitude to her cohosts and fans for their messages of support amid her daughter’s recovery.

“She was in the ICU for a little more than a week and she is back home,” the news anchor told viewers upon her return to the show in March 2023. “I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely, and so happy.”

Having her little girl back home made Hoda so thankful for the nursing staff who helped take care of Hope.

“I’m over the moon that she’s home,” she said. “And I can’t believe how amazing people are. Like, that’s the thing I learned through all this; the nurses who stood by her all the way, the nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. And I felt like we were held.”