Meet Hoda Kotb and Former Fiance Joel Schiffman’s Kids! Everything to Know About Haley and Hope
Before Hoda Kotb and her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, announced their breakup, they built a blended family. The financier was already a dad to daughter Kyle Schiffman before meeting the Today cohost. The couple adopted daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine during their relationship.
Hoda and Joel began dating in 2013 after meeting at an event in NYC. The pair adopted Haley in 2017 and Hope in 2019. They got engaged in November 2019 but postponed their wedding several times due to COVID-19. Hoda announced their split during an episode of Today in January 2022.
“He’s a great guy. He’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” she said. “We are both good and we are both kind of going on our way and our path. We’ll be good parents to those two lovely kids.”
Keep scrolling to learn all about Hoda and Joel’s children.
