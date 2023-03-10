A fruitful career. Savannah Guthrie has built quite an incredible resume as a Today host and news correspondent. But before she became one of the most popular anchors on television, she pursued a different career path as a lawyer. Scroll below for details on her education and job history.

Is Savannah Guthrie a Lawyer?

Savannah was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1971. Her family later moved to the U.S. where she attended Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism before beginning her career as a local TV reporter.

“I was around 26 or 27, and I had been doing local news for a few years by that point,” she recalled of her decision to go back to school during an October 2021 interview with Original Jurisdiction. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep doing it and try to move up to a bigger market. I had some insecurity: could I even get a job in a bigger market? Was I good enough?”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In 1998, Savannah took the LSAT, and her high score led her to secure a spot as a student at Georgetown University Law School.

“Georgetown was one of my dream schools,” she said. “I loved D.C., I loved politics and I had even lived in a Georgetown dorm while interning in Washington. So, I cobbled together an application in three weeks, and lo and behold, I got in.”

The journalist graduated from the prestigious institution in 2002. That same year, she took the Arizona Bar Exam and earned the highest score out of the group of test takers. Savannah began working as an associate at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. But in the back of her mind, she hoped that a successful career on TV was still in her cards.

When Did Savannah Guthrie Join ‘Today’?

In 2004, Savannah landed a job as a reporter and legal analyst on Court TV. Three years later, she began her tenure as an NBC News anchor and White House correspondent. Her popularity on the network led her to become a Today cohost in June 2011.

In June 2021, the beloved reporter, who shares kids Vale and Charles with her husband, Mike Feldman, celebrated her 10-year anniversary on the program.

“I feel grateful, really grateful,” Savannah reflected on Today at the time. “This has just been a beautiful experience and thank you so much. And to all of our crew — this place is so special.”