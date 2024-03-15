Savannah Guthrie Takes Time Off From Today on Wedding Anniversary

Savannah Guthrie is commemorating a major milestone in her marriage! The Today host was absent from the morning talk show on Friday, March 15, to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Mike Feldman.

Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin held down the fort during the early hours of Today, while Savannah, 52, enjoyed her morning off. Kacey Musgraves performed during the broadcast, a performance that Savannah previously admitted she was devastated to miss.

In an Instagram Story that was posted on Thursday, March 14, the NBC broadcaster shared a selfie wearing sunglasses, writing that she was “vacation ready.” She did not immediately reveal where exactly she was headed.

The TV personality also shared a sweet tribute to Mike, 55, on her Instagram feed, posting photos of their 2014 wedding as well as several photos of the couple now.

“This was us — ten years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever @feldmike,” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Life has been full of blessings for Savannah and Mike, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Vale, in August 2014. The couple’s second child, son Charles, was born in December 2016.

The entire family was by Savannah’s side as she celebrated the success of her new book, Mostly What God Does, last month. The faith-based project was deeply personal for the journalist, who grew up in a “very churchy family.”

“If I died tomorrow — not to sound morose — it’s what I would want them to know about the God that loves them. It’s pretty much everything I could think of to put on paper,” Savannah reflected on the project in an interview with Today.com.

Her kids are still young, but Savannah hopes that one day in the future, they’ll grow an even deeper appreciation for the book.

“It’s for later in life. I hope that they come to appreciate it,” the mom of two said.

After the book’s release, Savannah missed multiple episodes of Today to promote the project on a U.S. book tour as well as attend several events. All of her hard work definitely proved to be worth it as Mostly What God Does landed on the New York Times bestseller list.

“Wow. Just wow. Thank you is all that’s left to say,” Savannah reflected on the achievement in a February 29 Instagram post.