Hoda Kotb is back on the dating scene! The Today host revealed that she recently went out on a date and teased some of the juicy details.

“I do have to say something, something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years,” the broadcaster revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, March 5. “I had a date! I had a date.”

Host Kelly Clarkson was incredibly supportive of Hoda, 59, as she dished on the date on television in front of a huge audience.

“That’s huge. That’s huge even to be in a place to do that,” the American Idol winner said.

While it was unclear exactly who Hoda went out with, she made it very clear that it was “nothing but a date.”

The Hope Is a Rainbow author has remained pretty optimistic about her love life since announcing her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year … on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” she said during an episode of Today at the time.

“It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season,” Hoda added.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

During their eight-year relationship, Hoda adopted daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine with Joel. As they continue to coparent their girls, Hoda is hopeful that love will come her way with a romantic partner in the future.

“There’s something about love,” she told Today viewers on February 14. “Even though I’m not in love — other than my kids and my mom and my sister — it’s funny how much I can appreciate someone being in love.”

When asked by costar Jenna Bush Hager about her Valentine’s Day plans, the mom of two revealed she was having a chill day with her daughters.

“Hanging with the girls,” Hoda said. “We did all the Valentine’s stuff. We made stuff, Haley made me a cute little Valentine this morning when I came downstairs. [At] 3 a.m. she was outside of my door. ‘Hi.’ ‘Oh, hi!’ ‘I just wanted to say I made you a note for Valentine’s Day.’ I was like, ‘Ugh, the sweetest.’ But she just got up and went to the bathroom. She wasn’t waiting! I was worried a little.”