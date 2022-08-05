Everything Hoda Kotb Has Said About Being Single After Breakup With Ex Joel Schiffman

After announcing her breakup from former fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022, Hoda Kotb has a new outlook on love! The Today host has been very candid about opening up her heart again to romance despite their shocking split.

The former couple first met in 2013 at an event in New York City. It didn’t take long for their connection to blossom into a beautiful relationship. In November 2019, she shared during an episode of Today that the financier had popped the question.

“Joel got down on his knee and he looked up at me and we were both crying,” the New York Times bestselling author told People at the time. “He had tears coming down and he could barely get it out. He said, ‘Will you be my wife?’”

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in their plans to wed, forcing them to postpone their wedding several times. However, the couple were elated that they got to spend more time at home with their daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom they welcomed during their relationship via adoption.

During an October 2021 episode of the “Me Becoming Mom” podcast, Hoda revealed that she and Joel told their daughters that they were adopted.

“I tell them they were adopted, and I’m not sure if they 100 percent know what that means,” she explained. “I always say, ‘You didn’t come from Mommy’s tummy, you came from my heart.’ And they understand that.”

Joel also has one daughter, Kyle Schiffman, from a previous relationship. Together, they made a blended family, sharing sweet memories on Instagram. Viewers of Today were not expecting the Oklahoma native’s breakup announcement to kick off 2022.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year … on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” Hoda told viewers.

That same month, an insider told Closer that Hoda and Joel were “both at an age where they don’t feel the pressure to stay together just because they have young children and got engaged.” The pair “didn’t overcomplicate things” when it came to coparenting and prioritizing their girls.

Keep scrolling to see everything Hoda has said about being single after her breakup with Joel.