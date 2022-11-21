Allison Janney Is a Trendsetter! See Photos of Her Best Sheer Outfits Over the Years

From I, Tonya to Mom, Allison Janney has demonstrated that her acting skills know no limits. The same is the case with her gorgeous fashion looks of all styles, colors and fabrics. The Oscar winner has rocked a number of sheer outfits over the years that have stolen the show at major red carpet events.

In November 2022, Allison wore a breathtaking see-through Naeem Khan gown at the premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding. Her bob haircut and smokey eye makeup look were the perfect touches to the edgy ensemble. The black dress was covered in sequins and featured cutouts on the sleeves.

On her Instagram page, the Masters of Sex alum shared a photo from the event posing with costars Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. Her A-list friends flooded the comments section of the post with fire emojis and praise for her attire, including Octavia Spencer, Kate Walsh and more.

Two decades prior to stepping out on the red carpet in the unforgettable sheer number, Allison donned a similar look at the 2000 Emmy Awards. She strutted her stuff in a fabulous gold dress, sparkling with sequins. That night, she took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as C.J. Cregg on The West Wing.

The esteemed actress posed for photos with her costar Martin Sheen after their show scooped up several of the top honors throughout the night. Her high-neck gown was one of the most unforgettable looks of the ceremony, glistening during her acceptance speech.

Allison’s award show takeover continued as her popularity on The West Wing grew. In 2003, she rocked a see-through white top at the Golden Globe Awards. She paired the look with a long black skirt that featured a colorful floral embellishment on the waistband. The Massachusetts native, nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series, sported fiery red lipstick and matching nail polish to complete the look.

The Tony winner has been lighting up television screens and red carpets for more than three decades, revealing some of her best beauty and fashion secrets along the way.

“I do like a spray tan, especially when I have an event,” she said during a July 2013 interview with E! News. “It just makes me feel confident about my arms and legs being the same color.”

Keep scrolling to see Allison’s stunning sheer outfits over the years.