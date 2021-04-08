Allison Janney has portrayed a mother and grandmother on Mom throughout the series’ eight seasons, but she never had the desire to start a family of her own. The Emmy-winning star has no regrets about never having kids.

The beloved actress opened up about her decision to steer clear of motherhood during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021. Allison credited bad timing and failed relationships for being the reason she didn’t welcome any children.

“I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids,” she explained to host Drew Barrymore, noting she has no qualms about being a single woman in her 60s.

“I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that,” the I, Tonya star continued. “I’m OK with it.”

In addition to not having babies, Allison has yet to walk down the aisle. Though she would “love to eventually find someone” to settle down and “share [her] life with,” the West Wing actress isn’t interested in forcing something that isn’t there.

“I really am this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want,” she divulged. “But if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be just fine.”

Though she never wed, Allison has been in several relationships throughout her life. She was most recently linked to her ex-boyfriend Philip Joncas. The former pair made their debut at the 2015 Emmy Awards, and backstage at the event, Allison referred to Philip as her “boyfriend,” according to Us Weekly.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress also opened up about their romance to E! News in January 2016. “He’s pretty handsome,” she gushed. It’s unclear exactly when Allison and Philip ended their relationship, but the star told Drew she was happy being single.

Before seriously dating Philip, Allison was in a relationship with Our Very Own actor Richard Jenik from 2004 to 2006. She was also linked to The Ice Storm star Dennis Gagomiros in 1982.

These days, she’s enjoying a “new chapter” in her life — which includes embracing her singleness, as well as her gray hair. “I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah blah blah,” she marveled on The Drew Barrymore Show. “To be able to run my hands through my hair, and hopefully, sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate it … it’s just heaven.”