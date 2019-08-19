Having been a staple in our lives since her days as a child star, Drew Barrymore is about to embark on a new adventure: daytime talk show host. Just days after news broke that she was shooting a pilot for one for CBS, we’re hearing more details about what the series could look like should it actually come to fruition.

“Drew’s hoping her new talk show is a hit,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly about the actress’ new project since Netflix canceled Santa Clarita Diet. “After a failed attempt to launch a talk show with Ellen DeGeneres‘ production company a few years ago, she’s got her fingers crossed that this is her time.”

Not much is known about the hourlong series except that Drew, 44, would be one of the executive producers via her Flower Films company. While she would host, there’s no showrunner yet, per Variety.

“Drew’s always wanted to have a show to bring on new and old friends, talk about art, books, movies, hot topics, life changes and being a parent,” the source added of her plans. “She’ll bring friends on like Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate and Adam Sandler. This is definitely one of Drew’s dream projects.”

Should this lead to a new adventure for Drew, the six-time Saturday Night Live host will be joining a couple other impressive women who are embarking on talk shows of their own. Just next month we’ll see both Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson debut their own self-titled projects on Monday, September 9.

Plus, don’t forget Drew was a judge on James Corden‘s The World’s Best with RuPaul and Faith Hill.

This news comes on the heels of Drew admitting that she initially didn’t want her two daughters — Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5 — to go into show business before having a change of heart. “Then I’m, like, wait, it’s a great family trade. I’m a Barrymore. My family has been doing this for hundreds and hundreds of years, and multiple generations.” Now they’ll be able to see their mom blossom into a new career!

