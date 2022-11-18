Allison Janney’s Got an Eye for Style! See Photos of the ‘Mom’ Star’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Since her time on The West Wing as White House press secretary C.J. Cregg, Allison Janney has gone through quite a fascinating style evolution. The Oscar winner has taken on a number of roles across all genres of film and television and even wowed audiences on Broadway stages. Throughout her decades-long career, she has never failed to turn heads with her incredible fashion looks.

Allison, born in 1959 in Boston, was influenced in the early days of her career by Paul Newman and his wife, Joanne Woodward. The iconic Hollywood duo visited Kenyon College, Paul’s alma mater which Allison attended in the ‘70s, looking to direct a play. The couple urged Allison to pursue acting as a career in the Big Apple after seeing her skills on full display.

“Joanne was so instrumental in getting me to come to New York to go to the Neighborhood Playhouse — which is where she had graduated — and she got me in there, I know, and made sure I got into the Actors Studio, which I never took advantage of because, I don’t know why,” Allison recalled during a February 2018 interview with Forbes. “I think I started working and was not able to go to those classes. [But] without them, I don’t know where I would be right now. They really mentored me in a way that really made a difference in my life.”

Allison landed roles in Law & Order, 10 Things I Hate About You, Frasier and Mr. Sunshine before scoring the role of Bonnie Plunkett on the CBS sitcom Mom in 2013. She earned two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during her time on the show.

The Broadway star has never had a problem getting into character, especially if there is a fabulous wardrobe for her to wear on set. During a September 2016 interview with Architectural Digest, Allison revealed that her character in The Object of My Affection was one of her most memorable roles.

“I played a very rich woman, so I got the most beautiful clothing,” she explained. “They used Gucci and Calvin Klein and Armani, just really incredible designer clothes. It’s fun to get to play a rich character because of the costuming. On Mom, we get beautiful clothes, but it’s more down-to-earth.”

After Mom wrapped in 2021, the esteemed actress went on to star in the film The People We Hate at the Wedding. At the premiere of the movie in November 2022, Allison rocked a see-through Naeem Khan dress as she posed with costars Ben Platt, Kristen Bell and more on the red carpet. She paired the shimmery gown with black Stuart Weitzman heels and a black velvet Tyler Ellis clutch.

Keep scrolling to see Allison’s best red carpet looks over the years.