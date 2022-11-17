Allison Janney Wows in Sheer Dress at Movie Premiere: Photos of Her See-Through Look

Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney showed up to the November 16 premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding in a show-stopping sheer look. The Mom star wore a see-through Naeem Khan gown at the red carpet event.

Allison, 62, posed for photos with her costars Ben Platt, Kristen Bell, Claire Scanlon, Dustin Milligan and more at the Westwood, California, premiere. Her gorgeous ensemble was decked out in sequins that sparkled as she strutted her stuff in front of the cameras.

She accessorized the eye-catching look with ​​black Stuart Weitzman heels and a black velvet Tyler Ellis clutch. The Broadway veteran slicked her hair cut into a chic bob and rocked a smokey eye. Allison was all smiles in the unforgettable number with black lace cutouts on the sleeves.

In the comedy film, Allison portrays Donna, a mom of three who tries rekindling things with her first husband. In her real life, the longtime performer is not married and does not have any children, a decision she does not regret.

“I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids,” Allison said during an April 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that. I’m OK with it.”

The Massachusetts native has had so many iconic fashion moments this year, including her black off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October. Her bold red lip was the perfect edgy touch for the elegant outfit.

The Masters of Sex actress has broadened her horizons when it comes to her fashion and beauty looks, embracing her natural gray hair since the beginning of 2021.

“I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah blah blah,” Allison revealed. “To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate it, it’s just heaven. I’m enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world.”

The talented star has tried out a number of new hairstyles over the years and admitted that she does love wearing wigs.

“I think they’re so transformative,” she explained. “Even before I made it as an actress when I was back in New York, I would put on wigs to go to the grocery store just for fun. I love wigs.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Allison’s sheer red carpet look.