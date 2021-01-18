There aren’t many things in life that make Marie Osmond as happy as her grandchildren. Out of all the awards and accolades she’s taken home over the course of her Hollywood career, nothing compares to the joy she feels as the grandmother of her seven grandkids.

The “Paper Roses” singer’s little ones consist of Stephen, Rocket Jade, Christian, Maxwell, Maude, Wolf and Mabel. Whether they’re hanging at home or enjoying an outing together, Marie said she loves to do just about “anything” for her beloved grandbabies.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color, or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” Marie exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while talking about their favorite activities to do as a family. “Whatever it is, [I’ll do it].”

The Donny and Marie alum truly can’t believe how quickly her little ones are growing up. “Just to see them start to love life and achieve … they’re just so precious. I love them so much,” she gushed to Closer in October 2019.

Considering Marie adores her role as a grandma, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant couldn’t be more excited to welcome her new grandchild in 2021. Marie revealed her eldest son, Stephen, and his wife, Claire, are expecting their fourth child.

The Key is Love author — who is also the mom of Jessica, Rachael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Abigail and late son Michael — announced the exciting news of grandbaby No. 8 in October 2020. “October fun with Stephen, Claire and their boys,” Marie captioned a pic of their kids, Stephen, Christian and Maxwell at a pumpkin patch. “Excited to announce baby number four is on the way!”

While Marie patiently waits for her little tot to arrive, she’s making the most of her time with her older grandbabies. Although the Talk alum has been social distancing from her kids and grandkids amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s come up with different ways to keep in touch with her family.

“We’ll take our motorhome and we’ll go see the kids,” Marie exclusively told Closer in January 2021. “We’ll stay outside in their driveways so we don’t invade their homes.” Nothing gets in the way of this grandma!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Marie’s grandchildren.