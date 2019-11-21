What a couple! Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry have made one thing very clear over the years: they are madly in love with each other, and have been for quite some time.

After meeting in 2011, The Talk creator, 44, and the musician, 54, have been in each’s other corners. In fact, when Sara decided to walk away from her show after almost 10 years, the Four Non Blondes alum had nothing but kind words about her love.“She’s such a talented artist. She’s had a lot of incredible ideas that, for whatever reason, people weren’t jumping,” the singer told Us Weekly at the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Brentwood County Estates in Los Angeles.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

“[Sara] created her own way … She’s got her own thing, and so she created it, so now she’s blossoming, she’s shining,” she continued. “I’m super happy for her because it took her a bit to get there, and now it’s happening, and I couldn’t be more proud.” The Conners actress — who tied the knot with Linda in 2013 — decided to call it quits for a very important reason: family.

“This is hard to do. This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” the Atypical actress said after announcing her plans. “I obviously love it here and, like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“If I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance,” the Emmy nominee explained of her decision. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like or [have] time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act and I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m going to do it all,” Sara added. “I was looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.'”

Scroll on down to see five facts about the lovely pair!