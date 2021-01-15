Elaine Welteroth is reminding us what true love really means. The accomplished journalist and former Teen Vogue editor in chief, who is also one of the newest cohosts on The Talk, has been living a life full of happiness with her husband, Jonathan Singletary. It’s time for you to meet the talented musician!

The longtime lovebirds’ relationship goes back decades as they first met when they were just kids. The pair became pals when their moms performed at the same choir in church, according to reports.

In her 2019 memoir More Than Enough, Elaine revealed the two reconnected in the 2010s. Even though she remembered him as just “a guy from church,” they eventually struck up a connection. However, Jonathan was “in a situation,” Elaine wrote of the relationship he was in at the time, but he ultimately split from his then-girlfriend and took the TV star out on a date.

From that moment on, the rest is history! Elaine and Jonathan dated for some time before getting engaged in December 2016. The couple then tied the knot in May 2020. Considering the two married amid the coronavirus pandemic, they held a small ceremony outside their former apartment in Brooklyn, New York, and invited family and friends to virtually celebrate at their block party.

Following their stunning nuptials, Elaine uploaded photos on social media and marveled over the magical moment. “Some things only come around once in a lifetime. This love. That day. Our moment. Too divinely aligned to let it pass us by. Let this be remembered as the day LOVE. COULD. NOT. BE. CANCELLED,” she penned via Instagram.

“Thank you to our BELOVED community for helping us transform an otherwise disappointing reality into the virtual stoop wedding of our dreams,” the blushing bride continued. “And for helping us bring some light into otherwise dark times. The gratitude in our hearts is endless. We DID it, fam!”

