Marie Osmond isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of seeing her kids and grandkids. The “Paper Roses” songstress and her husband, Steve Craig, have come up with a clever and, of course, safe way to visit their beloved family, she exclusively reveals to Closer Weekly.

“We’ll take our motorhome and we’ll go see the kids,” Marie, 61, dishes in a new interview. “We’ll stay outside in their driveways so we don’t invade their homes.”

The former Donny and Marie star says her children — Stephen, 37, Jessica, 33, Rachael, 31, Brandon, 24, Brianna, 23, Matthew, 21, Abigail, 18 — and her seven grandchildren adore their company. “The kids will come out to sleep in the motorhome, and [in the morning], they’ll be like, ‘Bye! Time to go!'” she shares through laughs.

Aside from spending some time with their loved ones, Marie notes using their motorhome is a much better option than renting a hotel. “This way we don’t have to be around people … we’re isolated, we’re keeping it good for us and for him, and those are the kind of things that I’m focused on,” she explains.

The Talk alum has snuck in a few trips to see her kids amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but she spent her first-ever Christmas without her family in 2020. Because Marie and Steve — who remarried in 2011 after their 1985 divorce — are extremely close with their kiddos, it was bittersweet to celebrate the holidays with just the two of them.

To make up for it, Marie dishes her little ones made a homemade video just for Steve. The Key is Love author described the “movie” her grandkids, Stephen, 7, Rocket Jade, 5, Christian, 5, Maxwell, 2, Maude, 20 months, Wolf, 18 months, and Mabel, 5 months, created as one of the “sweetest things” she’s ever seen.

“My kids couldn’t be with him and they love him so much,” gushes the legendary singer, who is also the mom of late son Michael. “It’s all really sweet and they talk about how much they love him and how they were away from him over the holidays and how hard it was for them.”

After watching the adorable clip, which she plans to release on social media, Steve “had tears coming down his face to hear how much love these kids have for him,” Marie tells Closer. “You have my little Maude on the phone calling [Rocket Jade], and she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll create this video.’ It’s so cute.”

Marie will never miss out on moments with her family!