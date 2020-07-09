Marie Osmond’s 8 Kids Are Her Pride and Joy! See the ‘Talk’ Star’s Cutest Family Photos

Marie Osmond loves nothing more than gushing over her kids on social media! The Talk star is known for doting on her eight children, whether she’s sharing photos in honor of their birthday or boasting about an impressive accomplishment.

The Donny and Marie alum welcomed her eldest child, Stephen Craig, alongside her first husband, Steve Craig, in 1983. The couple called it quits by 1985, and Marie moved on with her second husband, Brian Blosil.

The pair expanded the “Paper Roses” singer’s brood when she gave birth to daughter Rachael Krueger in 1989. Throughout the next few years, Marie and Brian adopted kids Jessica Osmond, Michael Bryan, Brandon Blosil, Brianna Schwep, Matthew Blosil and Abigail Blosil.

However, the iconic entertainer called it quits with her second husband following nearly two decades of marriage in 2007. Fortunately, she reunited with first husband Steve just years later and the two got married for a second time during a wedding in Las Vegas in 2011.

Since she’s been living a life of wedded bliss with Steve, Marie can’t help but give fans glimpses inside her life as a loving wife and mom. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant even once opened up about what it means to be a mother and raise her children to be amazing parents of their own.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma,” she previously gushed to Closer Weekly.

“I am the happiest I have ever been!” Marie sweetly added. “I’ve gotten to experience things with them that I never did. I didn’t really have a childhood — my life has not been normal.”

Although the former Marie host is all about sharing the sweetest moments with her kids, she also gets candid about the challenges she faces as a mother. Considering she tragically lost her son Michael Bryan to suicide in 2010, Marie revealed how she continues to cope despite her beloved child’s devastating death.

“There were difficult things, and yes, there were some negatives,” she told Closer. “But you can always look towards the negative — and I refuse to do that. I prefer the light.”

Even though Michael is no longer around, the loving mama has come up with ways to keep his incredible spirit alive. “Someone recently asked me why after all the years of country, pop and Broadway success I chose to sing Opera. Well, it is because my son Michael loved it,” she once wrote on Instagram. “Michael’s passing left a hole in my heart that will never be filled until I see him again. When I sing his favorite genre, I can feel his presence and that brings me such joy!”

Marie is one of Hollywood’s most amazing moms!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the singer’s cutest photos with her family!