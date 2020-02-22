All hands on deck! Marie Osmond may be quite the star, but she still counts on her daughter Brianna to do her makeup — and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

The 60-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, February 21, to share a lovely photo of her second youngest daughter, 21, helping out her famous mom by getting her ready before an episode of The Talk — and using anything at her disposal. “Favorite photo of the day!!! Brianna didn’t have anything for me to blot my lipstick on so we used her hand,” the entertainer wrote alongside the pic.

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to gush. “She does great work on your makeup. Must be so fun having your daughter work with you just like Rachael did with you in Vegas. Keeping it in the family!” one fan wrote. Another added, “That’s so awesome! Kinda makes me think she’s a lot like you Marie … always finding a way to do what needs done! This is great photo! And memory! Thanks for sharing.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that the “Paper Roses” singer has praised Brianna on her makeup magic — she did it not soon after starting to work on the popular CBS daytime talk show. “Shout-out to the most fabulous #HairAndMakeUpteam I could ever ask for,” Marie wrote on social media on September 20. “I love being with my daughter Brianna Schwep, who blesses me every day by doing my makeup. And I am so grateful to have @angelacstylesdreaming up my amazing hair-do’s each day at #TheTalk!!!”

The performer is also a mom to Stephen, 36; Jessica, 32; Rachael, 30; Brandon, 23′ Matthew, 20; Abigail, 17, and late son Michael. Aside from being a mother, Donny Osmond‘s little sister is also all about being a grandmother. She recently had the best time with the little ones during the holidays.

“My husband, Steve Craig, and I are so blessed to have most of our children and our adorable grand babies [sic] running around and around and around the house! But more than anything, this Christmas has brought back so many memories of times I watched my mother with her grandchildren during Christmases past,” she gushed on The Talk on December 29. Aww!

This is such a sweet family!