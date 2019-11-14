Donny and Marie Osmond’s Best Pics Over the Years in Honor of Their Las Vegas Residency’s Final Show

For the last 11 years, Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond have been blowing fans away with their incredible performances at their long-running Las Vegas Residency at the Flamingo Hotel & Resort. Sadly, the legendary brother-sister duo will be forced to close that chapter of their lives as they gear up to perform their final show on Friday, November 15.

This past March, Donny, 61, and Marie, 60 — who have been taking the stage together for more than 40 years — announced they were officially ending their decade-long residency. The Masked Singer star and the “Paper Roses” songstress shared the heartbreaking news during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“It’s been rumored that we’re bringing ‘Donny and Marie’ to an end here in Las Vegas,” he said to host Paula Faris at the time. “We’re here to say it’s official.” The “Morning Side of the Mountain” singers explained although they are looking forward to doing their own projects, the decision to end their residency was “very, very hard,” Donny added.

Following their big announcement, Donny and Marie opened up to Closer Weekly about what the end of the residency means. “Who knows — maybe sometime in the future we’ll get together again to sing ‘A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the “I’lll Make a Man Out of You” crooner exclusively told Closer, noting that nothing will ever come between him and his sister. “There’s a bond here that will never be broken.”

Marie echoed a similar sentiment while explaining she’s excited to have some time off with her family and husband Steve Craig. “I have beautiful children and grandchildren,” the brunette beauty gushed. “And I am so excited to be with my husband because he is the love of my life.”

Donny even insisted this definitely won’t be the last time you see the beloved sibling pair. “There are so many exciting things in the pipeline right now,” he shared with Closer, perhaps referring to the upcoming completion of his 62nd studio album that he’s been teasing for months. Marie also became the newest cohost of CBS daytime show The Talk this past May.

Global Warming Images/Shutterstock

Even though Donny and Marie each have “projects we want to do individually,” he told Closer in March, the handsome hunk couldn’t help but feel grateful for his stage partner sister. “It’s a strange feeling knowing that the end is on the horizon,” Donny wrote on social media after they shared the news of their residency.

“Last night after the show, I couldn’t help but think about all that I’m going to miss once it’s over,” he gushed. “I’m going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night. She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for.⁣” Aww!

In honor of Donny and Marie’s final Las Vegas show on November 15, scroll through the gallery below to see their most epic photos through the years!