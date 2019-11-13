A stroll down memory lane. Donny Osmond may not be on The Masked Singer season 2, but the entertainer still has the popular show on his mind — and he proved that by sharing a throwback photo.

“How’s this for a Wednesday #flashback? Don’t miss an all-new episode of @maskedsingerfox TONIGHT,” the 61-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 13, alongside a pic of him in his season 1 costume. “I can’t wait to see who will be revealed next.” Check out the photo below!

People were of course all about the look back, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Just love it keeps us guessing. You were amazing Donny,” one person gushed. Another chimed in with, “I don’t know how you performed with all that on. It must be so hot! I knew it was you from the first few measures. You and you family are such CLASS.”

Donny did not end up winning the competition, placing second behind hip-hop artist T-Pain. However, some fans feel that he should have been crowned the champion. “You were great. Should have won,” one commenter added. This isn’t the first time that Marie Osmond‘s older brother has mentioned the Fox show. This Halloween, he shared a photo of a young viewer wearing his now famous peacock costume.

“This is certainly an unexpected and awesome #Halloween surprise this year,” Donny wrote next to a pic of the boy in his adorable outfit. “You guys, these are incredible. @jbara144, please tell your son The Peacock is a huge fan of his costume.”

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

The fun mystery reality show isn’t the only program that the performer has been on. 10 years ago, Donny was on Dancing With the Stars, and he ended up winning the whole thing. Just recently, his mirror ball trophy was moved from were it resided the last decade: Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. “Oh my God, I finally got it back,” Donny gushed in a short video showing him with his top prize. “I know exactly where I’m going to put it, but I’m not going to tell you.”

We just love how grateful Donny is to have been a part of both of these shows. We truly can’t wait where he goes next!