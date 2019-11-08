Reunited and it feels so good. Donny Osmond got to hold his Dancing With the Stars mirror ball trophy again almost a decade after winning season 9 of the show.

“Oh #MirrorballTrophy, it feels great to have you back,” the 61-year-old wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 8. “Any guesses for where I’ll display my @dancingabc trophy next?” Marie Osmond‘s sister also included a clip that shows him helping workers remove the trophy from behind a glass case at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino — where it has been the last 10 years.”

“Oh my God, I finally got it back,” Donny gushes in the short video. He also goes on to tease where the mirror ball will be displayed next. “I know exactly where I’m going to put it, but I’m not going to tell you,” he says.

“But when I do tell you, you will agree it’s the perfect spot,” Donny adds. “Stay tuned!”

Fans were loving the clip, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I’m just thrilled I was able to see that recently while staying at the Flamingo and seeing your show,” one person said. Another added, “I can’t wait to see where you display it next!” In fact, someone people even suggested new spots for the trophy.

“Hood ornament for your car,” a commenter joked.

The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer was named the winner in 2009 alongside his professional dance partner Kym Herjavec. Just recently, Donny and Kym, 43, reunited for a photo, alongside her husband, Robert, and mom, Barbara. “It was great reminiscing about all of those tough dances Kym made me do. But we won! That’s all that counts,” Donny wrote on Instagram.

Bruce Adams/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

Dancing it up on ‘DWTS’ wasn’t the last time we saw Donny compete on TV — he also made an appearance on The Masked Singer and actually finished second. However, before revealing his identity on the program, Donny had to spill it to his close sibling.

“I was doing Las Vegas every night while I was doing ‘The Masked Singer’ and I had to tell Marie, because there were a couple shows where I almost missed the Vegas show,” Donny explained on The Talk during a guest appearance on March 1. “I had to tell her why … I said, ‘You can’t say a word.'”

We hope to see Donny grace the stage on TV again!